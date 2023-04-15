Punjab Kings batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia broke the record for the longest gap between two Indian Premier League appearances during an IPL 2023 clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

Harpreet (10 years, 332 days) surpassed Australia’s Matthew Wade, who had waited 10 years and 312 days (2010-2022) between two appearances in the league.

After PBKS opted to bowl, Harpreet contributed to its first wicket as he caught LSG opener Kyle Mayers off Harpreet Brar’s bowling.

Harpreet made his previous IPL appearance with the now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) on May 19, 2012. In his solitary appearance that season, Harpreet was trapped for six by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine.

Harpreet made his domestic debut with Madhya Pradesh as a 17-year-old in 2008 and represented the state until 2017 before switching to Chhattisgarh. The 31-year-old is currently the captain of the Chhattisgarh team across formats.

Harpreet’s second stint in the IPL took place in 2017 when he was announced as a replacement for Sarfaraz Khan in the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup. The right-handed batter, however, did not feature in any game.

Harpreet has also featured for India in its 2010 U-19 World Cup squad. Known for his exploits in the longer formats, Harpeet has amassed over 4000 First-Class with 15 centuries including a career-best 221. He has also recorded 3000-plus List A and 2000-plus T20 runs.

Harpreet was in fine form during the 2022-23 domestic season. He was the second-leading run-getter for Chhattisgarh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 196 runs from five innings. Harpreet then racked up 516 runs from seven innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including two centuries and four fifties.

Harpreet was then roped in by PBKS at the December 2022 IPL auction for INR 40 lakh.

Longest gap between two IPL appearances