Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first Indian to pick 300 T20 wickets

Rajasthan Royals legspinner had finished as the top wicket-taker of the 2022 IPL, with 27 wickets at an economy of 7.75.

Team Sportstar
02 April, 2023 18:15 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals in action.

Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday became the first Indian to pick 300 T20 wickets when he clean bowled Harry Brook in the IPL 2023 match between the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals legspinner had finished as the top wicket-taker of the 2022 IPL, with 27 wickets at an economy of 7.75. He had also taken the only hat-trick of the season.

Chahal is now the highest wicket-taker, among Indians, in history of the IPL. He overtook the veteran Amit Mishra.

Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4 for 17 to be the joint second-highest wicket-taker in IPL (170).

