Yuzvendra Chahal rattles former team RCB in IPL 2022

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was in top form against his former Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, claiming two wickets for 15 runs from his quota of four overs.

Chahal drew first blood for Rajasthan Royals by removing RCB skipper Faf du Plessis with a flighted delivery on leg stump that the South Africa lofted to long on. He gave the Royals their third breakthrough by running his former skipper Virat Kohli out after the latter was sent back from halfway down the wicket by David Willey. A leg-break pierced through the defences of Willey next ball as Chahal picked up his second wicket and brought his team right back into the contest after it scored 169 for seven in its 20 overs.

The 31-year-old was roped in by the Royals for Rs. 6.50 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in February this year after spending eight seasons at RCB where he picked 139 wickets in 113 matches for the franchise. Chahal made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2013 and went wicketless in the solitary match he played that season. RCB secured his services at the 2014 IPL player auction for his base price of Rs. 10 lakh.