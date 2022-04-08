Videos

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI

IPL 2022: Here are the captains profiles, players to watch out for and predicted playing XI as Gujarat Titans takes on Punjab Kings in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 08 April, 2022 11:22 IST

GT vs PBKS, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
MUMBAI 08 April, 2022 11:22 IST
Pat Cummins reveals batting plan against Jasprit Bumrah
KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant
LSG vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: RCB vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for

Visit our IPL microsite for more stories.

 More Videos
SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 stats: Players to watch out for, predicted XI
IPL 2022 updated Purple Cap list after GT vs DC: Umesh Yadav grabs top spot
IPL 2022 updated Orange Cap list after GT vs DC: Buttler on top
IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
Pravin Tambe gets emotional at KKR's screening of 'Kaun Pravin Tambe'
Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya
GT vs DC, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI
IPL 2022: MI v RR Head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
IPL 2022: KKR vs Punjab Kings head-to-head stats, players to watch out for
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App