Videos Mumbai Indians or Delhi Capitals - fans weigh on the IPL 2020 final Fans of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians discuss their teams' chances and their celebration plans should their side win this season's Indian Premier League. Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan 10 November, 2020 21:21 IST Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan 10 November, 2020 21:21 IST MI vs DC Head to Head Records, IPL 2020 Final: IPL Playoffs record, players to watch out for IPL 2020 - AB De Villiers helps RCB thrash KKR - match review Women's T20 Challenge 2020 - here's what you've missed IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals - match review More Videos IPL doubleheader review: Rajasthan trumps Hyderabad, Mumbai dominates Delhi IPL doubleheader review: Kolkata beats Punjab, Bengaluru pips Chennai MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Playoffs, Qualifier 1 highlights: Bumrah four-for powers Mumbai to final Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Ecclestone, Gayakwad star in nine-wicket win for Mandhana and Co. Supernovas vs Velocity, Women's T20 Challenge highlights: Sune Luus, Sushma Verma shine in Mithali Raj and Co's five-wicket win SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 highlights: Hyderabad beats Mumbai, makes playoffs DC vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Delhi, Bangalore make Playoffs; Iyer and Co. to meet MI in Qualifier 1 Watch KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 highlights: Morgan, Cummins take Kolkata to fourth