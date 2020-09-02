Videos IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary Manoj Tiwary, who hit the winning runs for KKR in the IPL 2012 final against CSK, talks about playing under Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Steve Smith and more. Team Sportstar Kolkata 02 September, 2020 14:34 IST Team Sportstar Kolkata 02 September, 2020 14:34 IST IPL 2020: Talking batting with Manoj Tiwary IPL 2020 in UAE: Not all work and no play in the bubble! IPL 2008 to 2019: Top five run-scorers IPL 2020: Throwback with John Buchanan More Videos From Lalit Modi to Sreesanth - Top five IPL controversies IPL 2020: Down the spin memory with CSK's Shadab Jakati IPL 2020: Talking pace with Varun Aaron IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Purple Cap winners IPL 2008 to 2019: Full list of Orange Cap winners Bravo: It doesn't matter who CSK faces in the playoffs MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad look to seal playoff spots WATCH: CSK vs DC preview: Playoffs in the bag, fight for table top spot