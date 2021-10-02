Videos MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021, MI vs DC: Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians and Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals face off on Saturday's first game in Sharjah. Team Sportstar Dubai 02 October, 2021 06:47 IST Team Sportstar Dubai 02 October, 2021 06:47 IST MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab Kings stutter once more, Mumbai Indians win RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats, predicted XI Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. More Videos Time up for David Warner in IPL 2021? Chris Morris: It's crunch time for us, need to start winning games IPL 2021 match recap: Roy, Williamson help SRH play spoilsport, beat RR by seven wickets Harshal Patel: T20 World Cup selection not in my hands Markram: Ravi Bishnoi is growing from strength to strength Trevor Bayliss points out what's going wrong with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 Race for the IPL 2021 purple cap - top 5 wicket takers so far IPL 2021 match recap: Punjab stays alive in playoff race, Sunrisers crash out of tournament