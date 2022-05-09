Videos IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head record, players to watch out for Indian Premier League 2022: Here are the head-to-head numbers and players to watch out for as Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders face off at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Team Sportstar NAVI MUMBAI 09 May, 2022 10:32 IST IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head record, players to watch out for Team Sportstar NAVI MUMBAI 09 May, 2022 10:32 IST IPL 2022: MI vs KKR head-to-head record, players to watch out for CSK vs DC, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for SRH vs RCB, IPL 2022 stats: Head-to-head record, stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: PBKS vs RR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. More Videos IPL 2022: LSG vs KKR predicted XI, players to watch out for, head-to-head stats GT vs MI, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI DC vs SRH, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for, predicted XI IPL 2022: CSK vs RCB head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: PBKS vs GT predicted XI, players to watch out for IPL 2022: KKR vs RR head-to-head stats, players to watch out for IPL 2022: DC vs LSG Predicted XI, Players to watch out for CSK vs SRH, IPL 2022: Head-to-head record, players to watch out for