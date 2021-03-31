IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad signs Jason Roy as Marsh's replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad has signed up England batsman Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons.

Marsh, who made his Indian Premier League debut in 2010, has appeared in 21 IPL games.

Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions and later featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2018 edition. He has played a total of eight matches and scored 179 runs with one half-century to his name.

The Hyderabad franchise has acquired Roy at his base price of INR 2 crore.