Quiz IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 2 IPL 2021 contest: Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League? Test your knowledge of the T20 extravaganza with our quiz. Don't forget to share your score on social media. 1.Which team has never made the IPL final? Punjab Kings Until last season only Delhi Capitals had never managed to reach an IPL final. Royal Challengers Bangalore Until last season only Delhi Capitals had never managed to reach an IPL final. None of the above Until last season only Delhi Capitals had never managed to reach an IPL final. 2.Which Indian player has scored the fastest hundred in the IPL? Yusuf Pathan In 2010, Yusuf Pathan scored a 37-ball 100 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli In 2010, Yusuf Pathan scored a 37-ball 100 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians. Mayank Agarwal In 2010, Yusuf Pathan scored a 37-ball 100 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians. 3.Which two teams made their IPL debuts in 2011? Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors India With the introduction of two new teams, a 10-team format was put in place consisting of two groups and 74 matches being played. The knockout stage was changed into a playoff format. Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rising Pune Supergiant With the introduction of two new teams, a 10-team format was put in place consisting of two groups and 74 matches being played. The knockout stage was changed into a playoff format. Gujarat Lions and and Rising Pune Supergiant With the introduction of two new teams, a 10-team format was put in place consisting of two groups and 74 matches being played. The knockout stage was changed into a playoff format. 4.Who was the first cricketer to be sold at the IPL 2021 auction? Aaron Finch The Delhi Capitals bought Smith for Rs. 2.2 crore. Glenn Maxwell The Delhi Capitals bought Smith for Rs. 2.2 crore. Steve Smith The Delhi Capitals bought Smith for Rs. 2.2 crore. 5.Which player has never captained Pune Warriors India? Steve Smith Clarke was the front-runner to lead the side in 2013 but was ruled out of the season due to injury. Michael Clarke Clarke was the front-runner to lead the side in 2013 but was ruled out of the season due to injury. Ross Taylor Clarke was the front-runner to lead the side in 2013 but was ruled out of the season due to injury. 6.Name the two most expensive buys among Indian batsmen at the IPL 2021 auction. Sachin Baby and Krishnappa Gowtham Gowtham was the most expensive India all-rounder going for Rs. 9.25 crore to the Chennai Super Kings. Pujara and Nair received Rs. 50 lakh each. C. Hari Nishaanth and Karun Nair Gowtham was the most expensive India all-rounder going for Rs. 9.25 crore to the Chennai Super Kings. Pujara and Nair received Rs. 50 lakh each. Cheteshwar Pujara and Karun Nair Gowtham was the most expensive India all-rounder going for Rs. 9.25 crore to the Chennai Super Kings. Pujara and Nair received Rs. 50 lakh each. 7.Who was the first overseas player to captain Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)? James Hopes James Hopes was handed the captaincy after Virender Sehwag was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Mahela Jayawardene James Hopes was handed the captaincy after Virender Sehwag was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Kevin Pietersen James Hopes was handed the captaincy after Virender Sehwag was ruled out with a shoulder injury.