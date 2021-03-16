Quiz

IPL 2021 Quiz — Set 2

Kolkata 16 March, 2021 15:56 IST
1.Which team has never made the IPL final?
2.Which Indian player has scored the fastest hundred in the IPL?
3.Which two teams made their IPL debuts in 2011?
4.Who was the first cricketer to be sold at the IPL 2021 auction?
5.Which player has never captained Pune Warriors India?
6.Name the two most expensive buys among Indian batsmen at the IPL 2021 auction.
7.Who was the first overseas player to captain Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)?