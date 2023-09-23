BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Ish Sodhi’s record-breaking outing in Dhaka

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi recorded his best-ever figures of six for 39 to help his team take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Saturday.
Sodhi had an eventful outing in Dhaka where he got run out at non-striker’s end and was then called back by Bangladesh skipper Litton Das. He ended up scoring 35 off 39 balls with three sixes. The 30-year-old then picked up six wickets to win player of the match award.
Picking 6/39, Sodhi recorded the best bowling by figures by a non-Asian spinner in Asia, best figures by a spinner in Bangladesh, best return by a New Zealand spinner, and best figures by a spinner against Bangladesh in ODIs.
Best figures by New Zealand spinners in ODIs
Bangladesh lost the match by 86 runs chasing a 255-run target and got all out for 168 in 41.1 overs.
