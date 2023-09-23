MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Ish Sodhi’s record-breaking outing in Dhaka

Sodhi had an eventful outing in Dhaka where he got run out at non-striker’s end and was then called back by Bangladesh skipper Litton Das before scoring 35 off 39 and picking record-breaking 6/39.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 22:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan during the second ODI.
New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan during the second ODI. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan during the second ODI. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi recorded his best-ever figures of six for 39 to help his team take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Sodhi had an eventful outing in Dhaka where he got run out at non-striker’s end and was then called back by Bangladesh skipper Litton Das. He ended up scoring 35 off 39 balls with three sixes. The 30-year-old then picked up six wickets to win player of the match award.

Read | Ish Sodhi recalled by Bangladesh captain Litton Das after being run out at non-striker’s end

Picking 6/39, Sodhi recorded the best bowling by figures by a non-Asian spinner in Asia, best figures by a spinner in Bangladesh, best return by a New Zealand spinner, and best figures by a spinner against Bangladesh in ODIs.

Best figures by New Zealand spinners in ODIs
Ish Sodhi - 6/39 vs Bangladesh, Dhaka 2023
Daniel Vettori - 5/7 vs Bangladesh, Queenstown 2007
Mathew Hart - 5/22 vs West Indies, Margao 1994
Daniel Vettori - 5/30 vs West Indies, Lord’s 2004
Mitchell Santner - 5/50 vs Ireland, Dublin 2017

Bangladesh lost the match by 86 runs chasing a 255-run target and got all out for 168 in 41.1 overs.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ish Sodhi /

New Zealand /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Ish Sodhi’s record-breaking outing in Dhaka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE score, MBSG 3-1 PFC, ISL 2023-24: Super-sub Manvir scores from first-touch after coming on
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Showcasing the past, using the future in the present - China displays might and pride in opening ceremony
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Visa delay disrupts Pakistan’s World Cup preparations; team set to miss training session planned in Dubai
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Kochi stadium’s condition is a disaster waiting to happen like Indonesia: AFC General Secretary
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Ish Sodhi’s record-breaking outing in Dhaka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Visa delay disrupts Pakistan’s World Cup preparations; team set to miss training session planned in Dubai
    V.S. Aravind
  3. IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India eyes series win, Australia looks to snap losing streak in potential run-fest
    Lalith Kalidas
  4. New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi recalled by Bangladesh captain Litton Das after being run out at non-striker’s end
    Team Sportstar
  5. India-W vs Bangladesh-W Dream11 Prediction, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Predicted XI, fantasy teams, squads for Hangzhou 2023
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Ish Sodhi’s record-breaking outing in Dhaka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC LIVE score, MBSG 3-1 PFC, ISL 2023-24: Super-sub Manvir scores from first-touch after coming on
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Showcasing the past, using the future in the present - China displays might and pride in opening ceremony
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Visa delay disrupts Pakistan’s World Cup preparations; team set to miss training session planned in Dubai
    V.S. Aravind
  5. Kochi stadium’s condition is a disaster waiting to happen like Indonesia: AFC General Secretary
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment