BAN vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Ish Sodhi’s record-breaking outing in Dhaka

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi recorded his best-ever figures of six for 39 to help his team take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Sodhi had an eventful outing in Dhaka where he got run out at non-striker’s end and was then called back by Bangladesh skipper Litton Das. He ended up scoring 35 off 39 balls with three sixes. The 30-year-old then picked up six wickets to win player of the match award.

Picking 6/39, Sodhi recorded the best bowling by figures by a non-Asian spinner in Asia, best figures by a spinner in Bangladesh, best return by a New Zealand spinner, and best figures by a spinner against Bangladesh in ODIs.

Best figures by New Zealand spinners in ODIs Ish Sodhi - 6/39 vs Bangladesh, Dhaka 2023 Daniel Vettori - 5/7 vs Bangladesh, Queenstown 2007 Mathew Hart - 5/22 vs West Indies, Margao 1994 Daniel Vettori - 5/30 vs West Indies, Lord’s 2004 Mitchell Santner - 5/50 vs Ireland, Dublin 2017

Bangladesh lost the match by 86 runs chasing a 255-run target and got all out for 168 in 41.1 overs.