Ranji Trophy: Mujtaba Yousuf helps J&K seize advantage against Haryana

A six-wicket haul by debutante left-arm medium-pacer Mujtaba Yousuf helped Jammu and Kashmir gain the upperhand against Haryana, despite a fighting ton by Pramod Chandila, on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match on Thursday.

Replying to J&K’s first innings score of 340 all out, Haryana was dismissed for 291 in 89.1 overs to concede a 49-run lead.

Resuming at 2 for 1, Haryana slipped to 66 for four as Yousuf (6/49) and Aquib Nabi (2/49) struck to dismiss Ajit Chahal (16), Chaitanya Bishnoi (4) and Y R Sharma (18).

Opener Ankit Kumar (63) and Chandila came together to steady the ship and put on 120 runs for the fifth wicket. The two mixed caution with aggression and defied the J&K attack, playing some superb shots.

Left-arm mediumpacer Abid Mushtaq (2/66) broke the stubborn partnership, having trapped Ankit Kumar leg-before wicket for 63.

Chandila then found an able partner in wicket-keeper Rohit Sharma, who made 41 (85 balls, 4 fours). The duo forged a 73-run partnership to push the score along.

Aquib Nabi got the breakthrough, dismissing Sharma caught by substitute Henan Nazir before Yousuf had Chandila caught by Waseem Raja to end his stay.

Yousuf then ran through the lower order, getting the last three wickets — including that of captain Harshal Patel (0) — to hand the home team the advantage going into day three of the contest.