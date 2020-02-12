J. Arun Kumar steps down as Puducherry coach

Puducherry head coach J. Arun Kumar has stepped down from his position in the middle of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 campaign.

He confirmed the development to Sportstar on Wednesday, but he refused to reveal the reason behind the tough call. The officials at the Cricket Association of Puducherry claimed that Kumar quit due to ‘health reasons’.

With chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals still alive — the team has 41 points from eight games in Plate Group — C.S. Suresh Kumar has taken charge of the group.

Currently, the team is playing Nagaland in its final home game and a win here could take them to the next stage.

Kumar had joined Puducherry last year after helping Siechem Madurai Panthers win the Tamil Nadu Premier League in 2018. Under his tutelage, domestic giant Karnataka won back-to-back domestic trebles — Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Irani Cup — for two years in succession in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

The 45-year old Arun Kumar also worked as the batting coach for Indian Premier League side Kings XI Punjab.