Rodrigues shines again as Superchargers beats Rockets by 27 runs

India's Jemimah Rodrigues struck her second successive fifty in the Hundred as the Northern Superchargers defeated the Trent Rockets by 27 runs on Monday.

The opener top-scored with a 41-ball 60 -- including 10 fours -- in a total of 149-7, the highest in the women's competition so far, despite Australian seamer Sammy-Jo Johnson taking 4-15 for the Rockets.

Only two days earlier the 20-year-old Rodrigues had hit a sparkling 92 not out in the Superchargers' six-wicket win over the Welsh Fire at Headingley.

Rodrigues and England's Lauren Winfield-Hill shared an opening stand of 64 in a match that took place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Yet it might have been a different story had the Rockets reviewed after Rodrigues, facing her first ball of the match, survived a strong lbw appeal from England's Katherine Brunt.

In reply, the Rockets could only manage 122-7 from its 100 balls, with Brunt, making an unbeaten 43 batting at number four.