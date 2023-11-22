MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Disappointed and disheartened that India failed to win World Cup despite playing well: Kapil Dev

India reached the ICC ODI World Cup final after 12 years, with wins in every match to the summit clash where Australia humbled it with a six-wicket win in Ahmedabad.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 21:32 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Kapil Dev said that though the team lost in the final, he liked the way India played in the Wold Cup and hoped that it will take lessons from the loss for the future.
Kapil Dev said that though the team lost in the final, he liked the way India played in the Wold Cup and hoped that it will take lessons from the loss for the future. | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan / The Hindu
infoIcon

Kapil Dev said that though the team lost in the final, he liked the way India played in the Wold Cup and hoped that it will take lessons from the loss for the future. | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan / The Hindu

India’s World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, on Wednesday, said he is “disappointed and disheartened” that India “played so well” and yet “couldn’t win the (World Cup) trophy.”

Speaking at a book launch event here, Kapil was asked if he remembered the only match in which he hasn’t bowled in his ODI career.

“If I could remember, if I had such a great memory, I wouldn’t have played cricket. Since I was a bad (weak) student, I started playing,” he quipped.

When he was reminded of that match, he said, “Remember that you have to move on in life. Another thing I’ve learnt over a period of time is to never talk about your time.

“We have moved on. We are not good enough. The young people are much better than us. The only thing we have - we have experience to guide them in the right direction. They are far better, but we can guide them better, that’s all.

“Today’s cricketers, sorry they couldn’t win the World Cup, but they played well. I know in our mind, winning is everything. But the way of play is more important. Other people had also come here to play. Other people played better (on the) last day. We should respect that.

“I’m disappointed and disheartened that they played so well and yet they couldn’t win the trophy. But (it) doesn’t matter. Let’s hope what we didn’t understand this time, we’ll learn and do it better. That’s the way we are.”

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: India skipper Suryakumar hopes to ‘walk the talk’ against Australia

He said Chennai is his favourite cricket venue since he has memories of performing well whenever he’s played here since his school days.

“I love this place because wherever you’ve done well, you feel that place is the most important place. Since school, I’ve been coming here and this place is very kind to me. In this sense, I always perform.

“Somebody asked me ‘Which is the most important ground (for him)? Is it Lord’s or Bombay?’ I said (it’s all) nothing when compared to Chennai. Wherever you perform, that becomes your favourite ground.

“And if somebody says Lord’s, and if you make zero every time, Lord’s is not going to give you anything (any good feeling), you hate that place. From school (time), whenever I used to play cricket, I’ve always felt this is my favourite place.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Kapil Dev /

ICC World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Palestinian flags displayed by fans of Scottish club Celtic at Champions League game draws UEFA fine
    AP
  2. Kerala Super League ties up with Andres Iniesta scouting with eye on the future
    Stan Rayan
  3. Disappointed and disheartened that India failed to win World Cup despite playing well: Kapil Dev
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Arsene Wenger stresses on grassroots development for development of Indian football
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Arsene Wenger looks to help India find its feet in football with AIFF-FIFA Academy
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Disappointed and disheartened that India failed to win World Cup despite playing well: Kapil Dev
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. India vs Australia: Suryakumar & Co. begin T20 series days after World Cup final defeat
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Heavyweight Karnataka faces stern challenge from Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir in Group C
    Abhishek Saini
  4. T20 rivalry between Punjab and Baroda set to filter into one-day format at Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli moves to third spot after World Cup performance
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Palestinian flags displayed by fans of Scottish club Celtic at Champions League game draws UEFA fine
    AP
  2. Kerala Super League ties up with Andres Iniesta scouting with eye on the future
    Stan Rayan
  3. Disappointed and disheartened that India failed to win World Cup despite playing well: Kapil Dev
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Arsene Wenger stresses on grassroots development for development of Indian football
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Arsene Wenger looks to help India find its feet in football with AIFF-FIFA Academy
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment