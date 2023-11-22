Disappointed and disheartened that India failed to win World Cup despite playing well: Kapil Dev

India’s World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, on Wednesday, said he is “disappointed and disheartened” that India “played so well” and yet “couldn’t win the (World Cup) trophy.”

Speaking at a book launch event here, Kapil was asked if he remembered the only match in which he hasn’t bowled in his ODI career.

“If I could remember, if I had such a great memory, I wouldn’t have played cricket. Since I was a bad (weak) student, I started playing,” he quipped.

When he was reminded of that match, he said, “Remember that you have to move on in life. Another thing I’ve learnt over a period of time is to never talk about your time.

“We have moved on. We are not good enough. The young people are much better than us. The only thing we have - we have experience to guide them in the right direction. They are far better, but we can guide them better, that’s all.

“Today’s cricketers, sorry they couldn’t win the World Cup, but they played well. I know in our mind, winning is everything. But the way of play is more important. Other people had also come here to play. Other people played better (on the) last day. We should respect that.

“I’m disappointed and disheartened that they played so well and yet they couldn’t win the trophy. But (it) doesn’t matter. Let’s hope what we didn’t understand this time, we’ll learn and do it better. That’s the way we are.”

He said Chennai is his favourite cricket venue since he has memories of performing well whenever he’s played here since his school days.

“I love this place because wherever you’ve done well, you feel that place is the most important place. Since school, I’ve been coming here and this place is very kind to me. In this sense, I always perform.

“Somebody asked me ‘Which is the most important ground (for him)? Is it Lord’s or Bombay?’ I said (it’s all) nothing when compared to Chennai. Wherever you perform, that becomes your favourite ground.

“And if somebody says Lord’s, and if you make zero every time, Lord’s is not going to give you anything (any good feeling), you hate that place. From school (time), whenever I used to play cricket, I’ve always felt this is my favourite place.”