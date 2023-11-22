ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli moves to third spot after World Cup performance

Virat Kohli’s recent World Cup performance of 765 runs helped him jump one spot to third in the latest ICC ODI player rankings on Wednesday.

The in-form right-hander is just 35 rating points of teammate Shubman Gill (826 rating points), who holds a narrow lead at the top with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam trailing by two points on second.

India skipper Rohit Sharma also moved up by one place to fourth.

Kohli’s three hundreds at the World Cup including his 50th one that broke the record of former teammate Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI centuries, and followed by Rohit’s 597 runs helped India to enter the final with the Indian duo ending the tournament as the two leading run scorers.

Australia’s Travis Head jumped 28 places to 15th spot following his century and Player of the Match performance in the World Cup final against India.

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock dropped two spots to fifth, with New Zealand right-hander Daryl Mitchell rising five spots to sixth on the back of his 552 runs at the World Cup.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj remained as the No 1 ODI bowler with seamer Josh Hazlewood having risen four places to second.

Indian pair of Mohammed Siraj (third) and Jasprit Bumrah (fourth) remained within the top 10 for ODI bowlers, while teammate Kuldeep Yadav drops one spot to equal sixth.