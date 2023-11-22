MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli moves to third spot after World Cup performance

Virat Kohli’s recent World Cup performance of 765 runs helped him jump one spot to third in the latest ICC ODI player rankings on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 15:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli.
India’s Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli’s recent World Cup performance of 765 runs helped him jump one spot to third in the latest ICC ODI player rankings on Wednesday.

The in-form right-hander is just 35 rating points of teammate Shubman Gill (826 rating points), who holds a narrow lead at the top with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam trailing by two points on second.

India skipper Rohit Sharma also moved up by one place to fourth.

READ | World Cup Diary: A Diwali in Bengaluru, old wounds heal and the final heartbreak

Kohli’s three hundreds at the World Cup including his 50th one that broke the record of former teammate Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI centuries, and followed by Rohit’s 597 runs helped India to enter the final with the Indian duo ending the tournament as the two leading run scorers.

Australia’s Travis Head jumped 28 places to 15th spot following his century and Player of the Match performance in the World Cup final against India.

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock dropped two spots to fifth, with New Zealand right-hander Daryl Mitchell rising five spots to sixth on the back of his 552 runs at the World Cup.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj remained as the No 1 ODI bowler with seamer Josh Hazlewood having risen four places to second.

Indian pair of Mohammed Siraj (third) and Jasprit Bumrah (fourth) remained within the top 10 for ODI bowlers, while teammate Kuldeep Yadav drops one spot to equal sixth.

Related Topics

ICC Rankings /

Virat Kohli /

Rohit Sharma /

Shubman Gill

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China Masters 2023: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat out after first round defeat
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table after India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers third in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli moves to third spot after World Cup performance
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup Diary: A Diwali in Bengaluru, old wounds heal and the final heartbreak
    Shayan Acharya,N. Sudarshan,K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Transgender cricketer Danielle McGahey retires after ICC ruling
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli moves to third spot after World Cup performance
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Cup Diary: A Diwali in Bengaluru, old wounds heal and the final heartbreak
    Shayan Acharya,N. Sudarshan,K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  3. Cummins on ODI World Cup win: This Australian team has created its own legacy
    Reuters
  4. Transgender cricketer Danielle McGahey retires after ICC ruling
    Reuters
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Maharashtra aims to secure spot in knockouts after last season final loss
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China Masters 2023: Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat out after first round defeat
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers AFC points table after India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers third in Group A
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli moves to third spot after World Cup performance
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Cup Diary: A Diwali in Bengaluru, old wounds heal and the final heartbreak
    Shayan Acharya,N. Sudarshan,K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Transgender cricketer Danielle McGahey retires after ICC ruling
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment