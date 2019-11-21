KPL matches not to be held till probe into fixing scandal is over: KSCA

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has decided not to conduct Karnataka Premier League matches until the probe into the fixing scandal involving players and team officials was completed.

“As such, there are no KPL matches on the cards but we have decided not to announce any KPL matches till the investigations are over,” KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya told PTI on Thursday.

He, however, said organising KPL matches is very much in KSCA’s agenda.

The Central Crime Branch probing the matter has so far arrested seven people in connection with the case while a lookout circular has been issued for the Bellary Tuskers owner Arvind Venkatesh Reddy.

The case of spot fixing came to light following a complaint by a player Bhavesh Gulecha.

The first arrest made in this case was of the owner of Belagavi Panthers Ali Asfaq Thara.

An international bookie Sanyam from Haryana, Bellary Tuskers captain C. M. Gautam and his teammate Abrar Qazi and a IPL drummer Bhavesh Bafna were also arrested.

The bookies had honey trapped the players and others, the police investigation revealed.