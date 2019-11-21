India vs Bangladesh: Mominul aware of big task, Mustafizur assured of Test comeback

It is certain that left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman will make a comeback to the Test side in the historic pink ball fixture against India at Eden Gardens here on Friday.

The Bangladesh cutter specialist has had a stop-start Test career due to injuries. But the Eden green top is the perfect platform for the 24-year-old to restore his credentials.

His inclusion may promote Mushfiqur Rahim to No 4 with Mohammad Mithun being dropped; or the Tigers could bench slow left-arm bowler Taijul Islam.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, in the reserves, had received a blow to his head on the eve of the Test. He underwent a CT scan at Woodlands Hospital here on Thursday. We understand he is doing fine.

Not looking at an ‘upset’

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque knows that he has a mountain to climb. He admitted that he is “not looking to cause an upset”.

But he would have preferred more time to practice with the pink ball. "There was no opportunity for a practice match the time it was decided. We just had to prepare mentally. If you play any Test match with the pink ball, you have to play practice matches," he said.

No Aminul, Sahariar

All members of the Bangladesh squad that played the first Test against India in 2000 will be in attendance on Day 1 except Aminul Islam 'Bulbul' and Al Sahariar. Aminul was the highest-scorer, 145, in that Test match. He lives in Australia now; Sahariar is in New Zealand.