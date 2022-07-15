Cricket

Kent signs Navdeep Saini for County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup

Team Sportstar
15 July, 2022 16:14 IST
India’s Navdeep Saini will play for Kent in the First-Class and List-A tournaments.

The Kent County Cricket Club on Friday announced the signing of Indian pace bowler Navdeep Saini, for up to three County Championship and five Royal London One-Day Cup matches.

“It’s a great opportunity to play county cricket and I’m looking forward to giving my all for Kent,” said Saini ahead of his maiden stint in English county.

The 29-year-old’s signing for the club is subject to visa and regulatory approval. Kent, which currently sits eighth in Division One of the County Championship, will play its next game against Warwickshire, starting July 19.

Meanwhile, in the Royal London One-Day Cup, Kent will kick-off its campaign against Worcestershire on August 2.

Saini, who made his Test debut during India’s tour to Australia in the 2020-21 season, has played just two red-ball games for the country. Meanwhile, the pacer from Haryana has represented India in eight ODIs. His last international appearance came in 2021 against Sri Lanka.

Saini becomes the latest Indian player to secure a stint with an English county team. So far, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya and Chesteshwar Pujara have played in the England domestic circuit this season.

Kent’s Director of Cricket and former keeper Paul Downton, said, “In a year when it’s been difficult to take wickets, we are excited to have the opportunity to add a fast bowler of Navdeep’s quality to our squad.”

