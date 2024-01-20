MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohit’s seven-wicket haul triggers spectacular Kerala collapse, hands Mumbai advantage

The inevitability entered the game just 20 minutes before tea, when Kerala was cruising at 221 for four. Medium pacer Mohit Avasthi, in a dream spell, took five wickets for nine runs off 17 deliveries as Kerala crumbled to 244 all out, giving the visitor a narrow lead of seven runs.

Published : Jan 20, 2024 21:14 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Mohit Avasthi starred with the ball with a brilliant seven-wicket haul. (File Photo)
Mohit Avasthi starred with the ball with a brilliant seven-wicket haul. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K | THE HINDU
infoIcon

Mohit Avasthi starred with the ball with a brilliant seven-wicket haul. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K | THE HINDU

The malaise that befell Kerala this season haunted it again as the host collapsed spectacularly against Mumbai on the second day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match at the St.Xavier’s College ground here on Saturday.

The inevitability entered the game just 20 minutes before tea, when Kerala was cruising at 221 for four. Medium pacer Mohit Avasthi, in a dream spell, took five wickets for nine runs off 17 deliveries as Kerala crumbled to 244 all out, giving the visitor a narrow lead of seven runs.

Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Round 3 Day 2 stumps 

At stumps, Mumbai openers Jay Bista (59 batting) and Bhupen Lalwani (41 batting) hammered home the advantage by adding 105 runs for the first wicket.

Mohit didn’t bowl at terrorising pace but operated with control and confused batters with deliveries that either straightened or cut back after hitting the seam.

The slide started when a tentative Vishnu Vinod was pinned down by a delivery, which straightened. Shreyas Gopal (12) poked at a delivery that left him, while Jalaj Saxena (0) was nailed by one that cut back.

Mohit was on a hat-trick, but Basil Thampi (1) averted it only to fall leg before to the bowler in the next over. Mohit wrapped up the innings when he had Vishweshwar Suresh edging a catch to Bista in the first slip. In between, Tanush Kotian won an lbw decision against Sachin Baby (65).

There wasn’t any inkling of the things to come when Kerala openers Rohan Kunnammal (56) and Krishna Prasad (21) played positively in the morning to add 46 runs for the first wicket.

However, a two-wicket over from Mohit gave Mumbai the lift, but Sachin Baby and Rohan settled down to add 63 runs for the third wicket. Rohan tempered his aggression and played crisply on the onside until Dube breached his defence with a delivery that nipped back.

Sanju Samson (38) and Sachin Baby (65) batted fluently to add 61 runs for the fourth wicket. Sanju’s aggressive intent against Shams Mulani ended in a regulation catch to Dube at long on.

Vishnu Vinod swept a few boundaries off Mulani and added 51 runs for the fifth wicket with Baby. Then Mohit came for a new spell before tea and wreaked havoc on Kerala batting.

Brief Scores: Stumps Day 2: Mumbai 251 & 105/0 in 26 overs (Jay Bista 59 not out, Bhupen Lalqani 41 not out) vs Kerala 244 all out (Sachin Baby 65, Rohan Kunnummal 56, Mohit Avasthi 7/57) | Mumbai leads by 112 runs

