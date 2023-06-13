Magazine

KL Rahul checks in at NCA for extensive rehabilitation programme

Rahul, who captained Lucknow Super Giants, was injured during the IPL and had to pull out of the tournament and the subsequent World Test Championship final after a thigh surgery was advised.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 23:32 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE: Rahul underwent a successful operation in the United Kingdom and on Tuesday posted pictures of NCA on his social media account with a tweet “home”. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

Senior India batter KL Rahul has checked in here at the National Cricket Academy to start his extensive rehabilitation programme post a thigh surgery with an eye to make a return during the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in September ahead of the marquee ODI World Cup.

Rahul, who captained Lucknow Super Giants, was injured during the IPL and had to pull out of the tournament and the subsequent World Test Championship final after a thigh surgery was advised.

Rahul underwent a successful operation in the United Kingdom and on Tuesday posted pictures of NCA on his social media account with a tweet “home”.

Rahul, who bats in the middle-order in ODI cricket and also dons the big gloves, is an important member in the 50-over set-up in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is also recovering from a horrific car crash in December last year.

The 31-year-old has scored 2,642 runs in 47 Tests, 1,986 runs in 54 ODIs and 2,265 runs in 72 T20Is with 14 international hundreds across formats.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
