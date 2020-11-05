Lanka Premier League to start from November 27

The Lanka Premier League will be held from November 27 to December 17, 2020 and will only be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

Sri Lanka Cricket revised the dates after several rounds of meeting with the health ministry officials. The tournament will follow stringent guidelines to keep a check on COVID-19 infections.

“Holding of the tournament in Hambantota and in one venue, enhances our plan of setting up and maintaining an effective bio-secure bubble, and with the approval coming from the government, we are now confident of going ahead with the tournament,’’ said Ravin Wickramaratne, Vice President, SLC and the Tournament Director of the LPL.

Last week, former India international Irfan Pathan signed up for the league. He will be representing Kandy Tuskers.

The new schedule of the tournament will be announced shortly.