Lanka Premier League 2021 to begin on July 30

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from July 30th to August 22, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed.

Team Sportstar
Mumbai
12 May, 2021 22:43 IST

A view of the Mahinda Rajapaksa stadium in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. Last year, the Lanka Premier League was held in a bio-bubble in Hambantota. - REUTERS

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held from July 30th to August 22, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed.

"We have found a suitable window to hold this year's edition, whilst we are currently working on finalizing the other details of the tournament,'' said Professor Arjuna De Silva, Chairman, Management Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

READ: Colombo set to host the entire ODI, T20I series

The first edition of the LPL, which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic T20 league, with an international flavor, was initiated last year and was held at the MRICS, Hambantota, with the participation of five teams.