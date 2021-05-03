Live Score SL vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka needs one wicket to beat Bangladesh

Day 4 Report

Sri Lanka's inexperienced spin duo of Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis took all five Bangladesh wickets to fall in the tourists' second innings on day four of the second Test at Pallekele on Sunday.

At stumps, Bangladesh slumped to 177-5 chasing a stiff 437 to win as Sri Lanka closed in on a memorable win.

The host needs five wickets on the final day to wrap up the game and the series after the first Test ended in a draw.