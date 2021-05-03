Cricket Live Score SL vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Sri Lanka needs one wicket to beat Bangladesh Follow the LIVE score, updates and commentary of Day five of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Pallekele. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 May, 2021 11:04 IST Sri Lanka players celebrate the fall of a wicket against Bangladesh on Sunday. - AFP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 May, 2021 11:04 IST Day 4 ReportSri Lanka's inexperienced spin duo of Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis took all five Bangladesh wickets to fall in the tourists' second innings on day four of the second Test at Pallekele on Sunday.At stumps, Bangladesh slumped to 177-5 chasing a stiff 437 to win as Sri Lanka closed in on a memorable win.The host needs five wickets on the final day to wrap up the game and the series after the first Test ended in a draw.