Mandhana, Renuka out of quarantine, set to be available for remaining New Zealand ODIs

India opener Smriti Mandhana has completed her quarantine and is out of the New Zealand government's Mandatory Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facility. She will be available for selection for the rest of the New Zealand tour. New Zealand currently leads the ODI series 2-0.Mandhana, Meghna Singh and Renuka Sigh had missed the one-off T20I and the first two ODIs. India lost the T20I by 18 runs. Renuka is already out of quarantine, but there is no word on Meghana yet. "Finally out of quarantine!! Can't wait to get back with the team," the 25-year-old Mandhana wrote on her Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana) To reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak, New Zealand Cricket had moved all of India's fixtures, including a T20I and five ODIs, to Queenstown.The bilateral series is a key assignment for India ahead of the 50-over World Cup in March-April in New Zealand.