Mansi Joshi tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of Women's T20 Challenge

India pacer Mansi Joshi will be missing out on the Women’s T20 Challenge after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Sportstar understands that the 27-year-old, who has featured in 11 ODIs and eight T20Is, tested positive for the virus in Dehradun and did not travel to Mumbai - where the players are under quarantine before travelling to the United Arab Emirates for the tournament.

Uncapped Meghna Singh has replaced her in the Velocity squad - which is captained by Mithali Raj. While Mansi wasn’t available for a comment at the time of publishing this story, top officials in the BCCI have confirmed that Joshi is currently under home quarantine.

The three teams will be featuring in a tournament, which will be played in Sharjah from November 4-9.

As part of the bio-bubble, the Indian players are currently under quarantine for nine days at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, which is closer to the international airport.

Once all the reports come negative, the players will be allowed to fly out, and upon arrival in the UAE, they will be under another round of quarantine before starting their training sessions.

The Indian women cricketers have not played any forms of cricket since March and this will be the first tournament since the lockdown.

“The players were training at their respective states and once they reach the UAE, there will be enough training sessions for them,” a senior Board official said.