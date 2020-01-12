WATCH: Marcus Stoinis slams highest individual score in Big Bash League

Marcus Stoinis on Sunday registered the highest individual score in Big Bash League (BBL) history here on Sunday. Playing for Melbourne Stars, he scored a 79-ball 147. His sustained onslaught powered his team to a 44-run victory over Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Stoinis smashed 13 fours and eight sixes during his blistering innings, breaking the record of D’Arcy Short, who made an unbeaten, 69-ball 122 two years ago.

Stoinis was released by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the auction for the 2020 season and picked up by Delhi Capitals. He will not be a part of the Australia squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in India.

You've just gotta watch this highlights package of Marcus Stoinis' 147no @dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/IZqEt2VZJE — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2020

Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright (59) propelled the Stars to 219 for one in the allotted 20 overs, sharing a 207-run partnership for the first wicket. In reply, Sydney Sixers was stopped at 175 for seven. Taking note of his innings, his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals called it “absolutely outrageous” on its Twitter handle.

Stoinis leads the chart in this edition of BBL with 331 runs from eight innings, averaging over 55. This was the Australian all-rounder’s first century in the format.