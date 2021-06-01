Mithali, Powar have 'moved on' from the 2018 spat

The India women’s team’s tour of England also marks the return of Ramesh Powar as the head coach of the team.

Powar had coached the Indian team in the T20 World Cup in 2018, but was sacked after differences with Mithali and India’s semifinal defeat in the tournament. Mithali was dropped from the semifinal and relations between the two soured. However, in a chat with this publication recently, Mithali said that both of them have moved on and now the target is to look ahead.

And on the eve of flying out to the UK, both Mithali and Powar iterated that they have moved on and the focus is on the upcoming series. “We interact well, otherwise, I would not have come back to women's cricket. Everyone grows up after three years, larger goals are in the picture. This is a great opportunity for me, Mithali and the whole group to take women's cricket to another level where BCCI is supporting us. We are professional enough. You all know me, I have been at NCA, I have been with Rahul Dravid, his effect will play in this series.” Powar said.

Mithali said: “Well, I think can we move on from that? It has been three years, we are in 2021 and we should be looking forward now. There are many more series coming and you know, if you are repetitively asking the same question then we need to get you back from the past.”

Both the Indian men's and women's teams will depart for the UK on Wednesday, while the men's team will leave for Southampton, the women's team will play its first game at Bristol.