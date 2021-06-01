Ramesh Powar: You might see a different Shafali Verma in a month and a half

As India's women's cricket team gears up for a Test match after seven years, all eyes are on the team's young batter Shafali Verma - who is set to make her debut in the longest format of the game.

Head coach Ramesh Powar is optimistic of Shafali's prospects in the United Kingdom. "It depends on the way she handles the sessions of practice. We have done something great with Prithvi Shaw when he played the Vijay Hazare Trophy (for Mumbai). You can wait and watch, you might see a different Shafali Verma after a month and a half," Powar said on Tuesday.

While he did not elaborate about his plans with Shafali, Powar indicated that the team will plan its strategies keeping the conditions in England in mind.

"Every player in this tour will make a difference. Shafali is a special talent. We will explore the combinations that will help us win matches," he said.

Powar had guided Mumbai to victory at the Vijay Hazare Trophy win before taking over as the India women's head coach.

In an ideal scenario, the Indian women's cricket team would have wanted a few side games before taking on England in the Test, but Powar said that the mental aspect will be a huge difference. "It is not ideal but we are playing all three formats and we are thankful to BCCI. The mental aspect will make a huge difference..." he said.

"We are looking at the bright side, we are playing cricket. Tests, ODIs and T20s. It's a long tour. It's not physically possible to prepare so we are focusing on the mental make-up. It's something we did with the Mumbai team as well," Powar added.

On the eve of the side’s departure to the United Kingdom, captain Mithali admitted that even though it will be a first Test outing for most of the players, they would be hoping to make the most of the opportunity. India will play a pink-ball Test against Australia in September and Mithali is excited. "Sometimes it's nice to go in without baggage, just go and have a nice time. Having two back to back Test matches can give a lot of exposure to the current lot. If that can be carried forward, it'll be great for the game," she said.

Powar had coached the Indian team in the T20 World Cup in 2018, but was sacked after differences with Mithali and India’s semifinal defeat in the tournament. Mithali was dropped from the semifinal and relations between the two soured. However, in a chat with this publication recently, Mithali said that both of them have moved on and now the target is to look ahead.

"Can we move on from that (the spat)? It's been three years. We have a new series. If you're still stuck there, we need to get you back from the past," Mithali said.

Even Powar echoed similar sentiments. "If things were not okay, I wouldn't be back. We are professional enough to move on. It's an important opportunity for us, for Mithali, me, for the team," he said.

The Indian team will fly out to the United Kingdom on Wednesday for a lone Test and limited overs series against England. The team will be travelling with the men's team and Mithali believes that the women cricketers will pick up a thing or two from the men's team on their flight to the UK. "I'm sure the girls have been interacting (with the men's time) whenever they cross. The men have played a lot in England, especially Tests, and so it would help the girls to talk to them about their experiences from tours (in England)," she said.