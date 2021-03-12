Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman to score 10,000 international runs, second overall

Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman and second overall to score 10,000 international runs on Friday. The milestone came about during India's third one-day game against South Africa in Lucknow.

The 38-year-old joins England's Charlotte Edwards in this exclusive club. Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016 has 10,273 international runs to her name. Mithali now has 10,001. The Indian batting mainstay is also 26 runs short of the 7000 ODI runs.



LIVE: India women vs South Africa women 3rd ODI, Live score: India loses fourth as SA snaps Raut for 77; Mithali falls for 36



Starting the day 35 short of the 10,000-run mark and 62 short of 7000 runs in ODIs (which would make her the first batter to get to the mark in the format), the India skipper started steadily, rebuilding the Indian innings after Smriti Madhana's dismissal, assisting a steady Punam Raut at the other end. The duo stitched a 77-run partnership for the third wicket.

But after reaching the milestone, Mitahli departed in the next ball. She made 36 runs off 50 balls and hit five boundaries in the process.

Mithali has amassed 663 runs in 10 Test matches with a best score of 214, while she has 6938 and 2364 runs from 212 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals respectively.