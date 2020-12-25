Amir incident will have negative impact on Pakistan team: Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that the controversy surrounding fast bowler Mohammad Amir's retirement will harm the country's cricket.

Amir recently retired from international cricket due to his differences with team management comprising chief coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

"It is not about what impact Amir’s decision will have on our bowling resources or strength because life moves on. But what bothers me more is the negative impact such incidents have on our cricket and its image," Inzamam told the media in Lahore on Thursday.

The batting great felt the Amir incident didn't reflect well on Pakistan cricket.

"It is better if such situations don't take place. If he is unhappy with one or two persons in the team management he should have first spoken openly with the head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq and if required even the Pakistan Cricket Board officials before deciding on what to do." Inzamam agreed he has had issues with Waqar and it needs to be sorted.

"He appears to have issues with Waqar (Younis bowling coach) and if his grievances were not listened to then he should have adopted this route."