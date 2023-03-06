Cricket

Most ODI wickets: Muralidaran to Shakib Al Hasan, bowlers with 300 and more wickets

From Muttiah Muralidaran to Shakib Al Hasan, here is a look at the most successful ODI bowlers who have recorded 300 wickets or more in the 50-over format.

06 March, 2023 19:35 IST
Shakib Al Hasan became the 14th bowler to record 300 ODI wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan became the 14th bowler to record 300 ODI wickets. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Shakib Al Hasan on Monday became the first Bangladesh bowler to pick up 300 ODI wickets during Bangladesh’s third ODI against England in Chattogram.

Shakib is also just the 14th bowler to reach the 300-wicket mark in ODIs and seemingly no other bowler is close to the star all-rounder among active players. Australia’s Mitchell Starc with 211 wickets is behind Shakib among all active international players.

Shakib is the first bowler in six years to reach 300 ODI wickets, the last bowler being Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga. Australia’s Brett Lee is the fastest bowler to reach the mark, achieving the same in just 171 matches.

Here is a look at the most successful ODI wicket-takers

PlayerMatchesWicketsBBIEconomy4w 5w
Muttiah Muralidaran (SL)3505347/303.931510
Wasim Akram (PAK)3565025/153.89176
Waqar Younis (PAK)2624167/364.681413
Chaminda Vaas (SL)3224008/194.1894
Shahid Afridi (PAK)3983957/124.6249
Shaun Pollock (Sa)3033936/353.67125
Glenn McGrath (AUS)2503817/153.8897
Brett Lee (AUS)2213805/224.76149
Lasith Malinga (SL)2263386/385.35118
Anil Kumble (IND)2713376/124.3082
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)4453236/294.7884
Javagal Srinath (IND)2293155/234.4473
Daniel Vettori (NZ)2953055/74.1282
Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)227300*5/294.45104

