Most ODI wickets: Muralidaran to Shakib Al Hasan, bowlers with 300 and more wickets

Shakib Al Hasan on Monday became the first Bangladesh bowler to pick up 300 ODI wickets during Bangladesh’s third ODI against England in Chattogram.

Shakib is also just the 14th bowler to reach the 300-wicket mark in ODIs and seemingly no other bowler is close to the star all-rounder among active players. Australia’s Mitchell Starc with 211 wickets is behind Shakib among all active international players.

Shakib is the first bowler in six years to reach 300 ODI wickets, the last bowler being Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga. Australia’s Brett Lee is the fastest bowler to reach the mark, achieving the same in just 171 matches.

Here is a look at the most successful ODI wicket-takers