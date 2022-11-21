Tamil Nadu opener N Jagadeesan broke the world record and became the first player to score five consecutive centuries, the first by an Indian.

Jagadeesan achieved the feat during the round six group stage match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh with a 77-ball 100 at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore. Jagadeesan went on to score a 114-ball 200, joint fastest 200 in all of List A cricket and fastest among Indians.

He is also the sixth batter to hit a double ton in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Jagadeesan (228 n.o) now also holds the record for the highest ever score in history of Vijay Hazare Trophy. He went past Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw (227 v Puducherry in 2021). Shortly after, Jagadeesan also set the record for being the highest individual scorer in a List A innings, when he crossed Ali Brown’s 268 for Surrey vs Glamorgan in 2002. He was eventually dismissed for 277 off 141 balls, having struck 25 fours and 15 sixes.

#Jagadeesan (277) misses out on triple hundred. Gets a big ovation from teammates after world record List A score. @sportstarweb#VijayHazareTrophy2022pic.twitter.com/s8CKYgUXsc — Ashwin Achal (@AshwinAchal) November 21, 2022

Openers Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan also hold the record for the highest partnership for any wicket in List A cricket.

Earlier, Jagadeesan surpassed legendary Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara’s record of four consecutive centuries that the former skipper registered in 2014-15.

Among Indians, Devdutt Padikkal held the record with four back-to-back tons before Jagadeesan surpassed him.

Last Saturday, Jagadeesan hit his fourth consecutive century against Haryana in Bengaluru.

Jagadeesan scored 128 off 123 deliveries and followed his knocks of 114* (vs Andhra Pradesh), 107 (vs Chhattisgarh) and a Tamil Nadu List A record of 168 in the previous match against Goa. All centuries have come within a week.

Jagadeesan’s five centuries places him on top of the record books as he surpassed Sangakkara, South African Alviro Petersen and Padikkal, who have hit four consecutive centuries in List A cricket.

Sangakkara was the first to reach the feat in 2015 during the ODI World Cup when he struck four consecutive tons, while former South Africa opener Petersen equalled the mark while playing for Highveld Lions in South Africa. Padikkal had become the first Indian to slam four consecutive List A tons during the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Jagadeesan was recently released by his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. He was bought by CSK for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL mega auction in February this year.