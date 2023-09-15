MagazineBuy Print

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history with record-breaking ton

Deputising for ill captain Heather Knight, Sciver-Brunt hit England’s fastest women’s ODI century in just 66 balls.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 08:32 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates reaching her century, during the third Women’s One Day International match between England and Sri Lanka.
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates reaching her century, during the third Women’s One Day International match between England and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Joe Giddens/AP
England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates reaching her century, during the third Women’s One Day International match between England and Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Joe Giddens/AP

Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed a record-breaking century on her 100th one-day international appearance as England thrashed Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Deputising for ill captain Heather Knight, Sciver-Brunt hit England’s fastest women’s ODI century in just 66 balls.

After eclipsing the previous best by Charlotte Edwards off 70 balls against New Zealand in 2012, Sciver-Brunt went on to reach 120 from 74 deliveries.

Her record would only have stood for a couple of minutes if Maia Bouchier had hit her 65th ball for six but she was lbw for 95, ending a boundary-laden 193-run stand in 121 deliveries with Sciver-Brunt.

Their efforts underpinned England’s score of 273-8 in a contest reduced to 31 overs each because of a rain-delayed start at Grace Road.

Charlie Dean took five wickets as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 112, giving England a 161-run victory and a 2-0 series success.

