Cricket Cricket National selector removed from Bengal dressing room for unauthorised entry National selector from East Zone Devang Gandhi was ejected from the Bengal dressing room for unauthorized entry by the BCCI anti-corruption official at the Eden Gardens. Amitabha Das Sharma 26 December, 2019 12:13 IST Bengal players raised a question about the anti-corruption protocol at the Eden Gardens following which the national selector was removed from the dressing room. - PTI Amitabha Das Sharma 26 December, 2019 12:13 IST National selector from East Zone Devang Gandhi was ejected from the Bengal dressing room for unauthorized entry by the BCCI anti-corruption official at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra on Thursday. Soumen Karmakar is the BCCI anti-corruption official deputed for the ongoing Ranji Trophy match at Eden Gardens.The incident happened when senior Bengal players including the former captain Manoj Tiwary raised a question about the anti-corruption protocol which specifies only players and team support-staff selected for the match can be present in the dressing room."We have to follow what is contained in the anti-corruption protocol. A national selector cannot get in the dressing room without authorisation. Only the players and officials who have their mug-shots at the entrance can get access in the dressing room," Tiwary told the reporters.Gandhi, a former Bengal captain, was present at the venue in his capacity as the National selector from East Zone.But Gandhi maintained that he had not broken any anti-corruption protocol. "I was having a back problem while sitting outside the boundary during the match. As a selector I can be present at the match. "Knowing my discomfort Bengal coach Arun Lal asked me to consult his team physio. Before entering the dressing room I took permission from the anti-corruption official and asked the physio to attend me at the medical room of CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) medical room, where I was attended to," Gandhi told the reporters after the incident became public. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.