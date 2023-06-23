Navdeep Saini set to miss July county stint with Worcestershire after getting India call-up

Navdeep Saini, who made a comeback to the Indian Test squad, will miss three matches for his English county side Worcestershire in month of July as it is coinciding with the Test series in the West Indies.

India will play its opening Test in Dominica from July 12-16 while the second and final game will be held in Jamaica from July 20-24.

“There is always a clause for any international player that if he is called up for national duty, he would be released. Hence, Worcestershire won’t be able to avail Saini’s services for the said tenure,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Worcestershire on Friday announced the signing of India pacer Navdeep Saini as its second overseas player for the upcoming four matches until the end of July.

The 30-year-old Saini, is set to make his Worcestershire debut in the Sunday’s clash against Derbyshire at New Road.

“Worcestershire have secured the services of Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini as their second overseas player in the LV=Insurance County Championship for the upcoming four matches until the end of July,” the club said in a statement.

The fixtures that Saini won’t be available are against Yorkshire from July 10-13, versus Leicestershire from July 19-22 and Gloucestershire at Cheltenham College ground from July 26-29.

Saini, who has represented India in all three formats of the game, had a brief stint with Kent last summer, where he claimed 11 wickets in two Championship matches.

“Saini’s arrival will bolster the bowling unit, which has been affected by Charlie Morris’ retirement due to a knee issue, Josh Tongue’s call-ups to the England squad, and recent injury concerns surrounding Dillon Pennington and Adam Finch.” “I am aware that Indian players such as Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, and Ravichandran Ashwin have previously played for Worcestershire and achieved success,” Saini was quoted as saying on club’s website.

Saini has represented India in two Tests, eight ODIs, and 11 T20Is, and been a part of the Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals squads in the Indian Premier League.

He has 174 wickets in 60 first-class matches. Saini made an impressive debut for Kent in 2022, securing match figures of 7/111 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, including 5/72 in the first innings.