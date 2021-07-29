Navdeep Saini is being assessed by BCCI's medical team - Mhambrey

Navdeep Saini, who injured his shoulder while fielding in the second T20 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, is being assessed by the BCCI's medical team, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey confirmed at a press conference following India's defeat.

Saini did not bowl a single over in the game and was taken off the field in the penultimate over of the Sri Lanka innings when he injured his shoulder while fielding at extra cover.

With eight of its players in isolation following all-rounder Krunal Pandya's positive COVID-19 test, the depleted Indian team lost by four wickets.

"In Navdeep's case, I think the medical team is handling him. We will assess the situation, maybe tonight or in the morning and take a decision accordingly," Mhambrey said.

"And I think, once the decision is finalised and conveyed to the selectors and the coach, I think we will go ahead and then if needed we need to make any changes, we will do that," he added.

Put into bat, India was restricted to 132 for 5, with skipper Shikhar Dhawan top-scoring with a 40. The host then chased the target with four wickets in hand and two balls to spare, with Dhananjaya de Silva hitting a match-winning unbeaten 40.

The third T20 will be played at the same venue on Thursday.