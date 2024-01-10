Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to eight years in prison for rape

Nepal court has sentenced cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane to eight years of imprisonment for a rape case, which he was convicted of in December 2023, as per multiple reports from local media.

The bench of Shishir Raj Dhakal handed over the verdict along with compensation and penalties after a hearing today, confirms court official Ramu Sharma.

Lamichhane, 23, was once the poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, and the leg spinner’s onfield success had boosted the sport’s profile in the Himalayan republic.

Former Nepal cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane was convicted of rape on Friday after a repeatedly delayed trial that had left him free to continue his sporting career.

Last year he was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel but was freed on bail in January and returned to the squad to compete in international tournaments.

His lawyer Saroj Ghimire told AFP that a court had convicted Lamichhane on Friday.

“His sentence will be decided in the next hearing,” he added.

District court official Ramu Sharma confirmed the verdict to AFP.

“The event was not consensual,” he said.

When authorities issued an arrest warrant, Lamichhane initially failed to return from Jamaica, where he was playing in the Caribbean Premier League. He was dismissed as national captain and arrested last year, but Nepal lifted his playing ban after he was freed on bail.

(with inputs from AFP)