Cricket

New Zealand beats Ireland by three wickets to clinch ODI series

A fine 60 from Finn Allen steadied the Kiwis as they cruised to a victory which also sealed the series with one game remaining.

AP
MALAHIDE, Ireland 13 July, 2022 09:39 IST
Mitchell Santner chipped in with two wickets to help New Zealand bundle out Ireland for a modest 216.

Mitchell Santner chipped in with two wickets to help New Zealand bundle out Ireland for a modest 216.

Mark Adair’s early heroics could not prevent Ireland falling to a three-wicket defeat to New Zealand on Tuesday in the second one-day international.

Adair took the wickets of Martin Guptill and Will Young with the first two balls of the Kiwi innings as they set about chasing down the hosts’ modest 216.

But a fine 60 from Finn Allen soon steadied the visitor and it cruised to a victory which also sealed the series with one game remaining.

Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry each helped themselves to two wickets as New Zealand immediately set about the Irish attack.

Under pressure, it was only a fine 74 from George Dockrell and a gutsy unbeaten 27 from Adair that enabled Ireland to amass a reasonable total.

But rising Irish hopes after the dramatic start to the New Zealand innings soon fell away as the Black Caps composed themselves and Tom Latham joined Allen in earning a half-century.

A middle-order wobble made the result far from certain until Bracewell translated his fine form with the ball to the bat, with his unbeaten 42 carrying the tourists over the line with 71 balls to spare.

