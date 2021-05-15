Cricket Cricket New Zealand departs for UK for WTC final, England series New Zealand on Saturday flew to the UK for the two-match series against England and the World Test Championship final against India. PTI Auckland 15 May, 2021 22:40 IST Captain Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner are in Maldives and will fly to the UK from there. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES PTI Auckland 15 May, 2021 22:40 IST New Zealand on Saturday flew to the UK for the two-match series against England and the World Test Championship final against India.The two-Test series against the hosts begins on June 2, while the WTC final starts in Southampton from June 18."Time to fly!" tweeted the Black Caps handle before the team's departure.READ: Stuart Broad questions points system in World Test ChampionshipCaptain Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner, who competed in the now-suspended IPL, are in Maldives and will fly to the UK from there. The trio had flown to Male from Delhi, a COVID-19 hotspot in India.Star pacer Trent Boult, who had gone back home from the IPL, could miss both the games against England.India is expected to leave for UK in the first week of June after completing a hard quarantine in Mumbai. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.