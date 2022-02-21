New Zealand retains 15-man squad for second South Africa Test

New Zealand has retained the same 15-man squad for the second Test against South Africa after thrashing the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs in the series-opener over the weekend.

The Tom Latham-captained Black Caps are in prime position to claim a first Test series win against South Africa.

The second and final Test starts in Christchurch on Friday.