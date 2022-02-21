Cricket Cricket New Zealand retains 15-man squad for second South Africa Test The Tom Latham-captained Black Caps have a 1-0 lead and are in prime position to claim a first Test series win against South Africa. Reuters 21 February, 2022 09:57 IST New Zealand beat South Africa by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test at Christchurch. - AP Reuters 21 February, 2022 09:57 IST New Zealand has retained the same 15-man squad for the second Test against South Africa after thrashing the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs in the series-opener over the weekend.ALSO READ - No excuses for big loss to NZ - ElgarThe Tom Latham-captained Black Caps are in prime position to claim a first Test series win against South Africa.The second and final Test starts in Christchurch on Friday.New Zealand squadTom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :