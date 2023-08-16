New Zealand vs UAE T20I series 2023: Full schedule, squads, live streaming info

New Zealand will tour the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a three-match T20 International series which begins on Thursday (August 17) in Dubai.
This will be the first time the two teams will meet in the shortest format of the game. Previously, the Black Caps have clashed against the UAE in a solitary One-Day International, during the 1996 World Cup.
New Zealand has named a second-string squad for the three-match series and will be led by Tim Southee. The series will mark the return of Kyle Jamieson, who underwent a back surgery in February.
The UAE named a 16-member squad, which will be helmed by Muhammad Waseem, who is set to make his T20I captaincy debut. Asif Khan, who struck a blistering 145-ball 151 against the United States in the ODI World Cup Qualifiers, has also been named in the squad.
NEW ZEALAND SQUAD
UAE SQUAD
NEW ZEALAND VS UAE T20I SERIES SCHEDULE
NEW ZEALAND VS UAE T20I SERIES 2023 LIVE STREAMING INFO
The T20I series between New Zealand and UAE will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will also be available for LIVE streaming on the FanCode app and website. All matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
