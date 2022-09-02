Pakistan qualifies for Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage, beats Hong Kong by 155 runs

Pakistan qualified for the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage on Friday, after it beat Hong Kong by a massive 155 runs - its biggest T20I win - in Sharjah.

Babar Azam’s men join India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Super 4. Its first match will be against India in Dubai on Sunday.

The two-time champion, Pakistan, had finished third in the inaugural edition of the Asia Cup T20 held in Bangladesh in 2016. It had also finished third in the previous edition held in the UAE.

Pakistan, which had a tremendous run in T20Is last year, has only played three matches in the format this year so far.