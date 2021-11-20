Cricket Cricket Pakistan thumps Bangladesh in second T20I to seal series Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan reached 109-2 in 18.1 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 108-7 in 20 overs. AFP Dhaka 20 November, 2021 17:28 IST Bangladesh's captain Mahmudullah (L) greets Fakhar Zaman (C) after Pakistan's victory at the end of the second Twenty20 international match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. - AFP AFP Dhaka 20 November, 2021 17:28 IST Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second Twenty20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Dhaka on Saturday.Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan reached 109-2 in 18.1 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 108-7 in 20 overs.Najmul Hossain earlier top-scored with 40 off 34 balls for Bangladesh, while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma and Co. eye whitewash as cricket returns to Eden Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi finished with 2-15 for Pakistan while leg-spinner Shadab Khan grabbed 2-22.Pakistan won the first match of the series by four wickets on Friday.The third and final match will be held on the same ground on Monday. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :