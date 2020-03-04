Pakistan reschedules one-off ODI at Bangladesh’s request

Pakistan has agreed to reschedule its one-day international against Bangladesh next month to give the visitor more time to prepare for their second test match, which is a part of ICC World Test Championship.

The one-off ODI in Karachi was originally scheduled for April 3 and will now be played on April 1. The second test is scheduled for April 5-9.

“The PCB is always happy to facilitate wherever it can and will be delighted to host the Bangladesh men’s national team for additional days in Karachi,” said Zahir Khan, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s director of international cricket.

Last month, Pakistan won the first test at Rawalpindi by an innings and 44 runs.

Pakistan has 140 points and sits fifth in the WTC standings behind India (360), Australia (296), New Zealand (180) and England (146).

The top two teams in the nine-team WTC will play the final in England next year.