Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Playing XI updates, fantasy team for PAK vs SL match today

PAK vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squads ahead of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup ODI in Colombo.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 07:22 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Pakistan will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. 
Pakistan will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.  | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, in what would be a virtual semifinal clash between both sides at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Thursday as the winner will advance to the final to meet India.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XIs and fantasy team for tonight’s PAK v SL match.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan

Sri Lanka predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Fantasy team - Asia Cup 2023
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis
Batters: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq
All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Matheesha Pathirana
Team Composition: SL 5:6 PAK Credits Left: 11

ASIA CUP SUPER FOUR POINTS TABLE

SQUADS
PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).
SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera.

