Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Playing XI updates, fantasy team for PAK vs SL match today

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, in what would be a virtual semifinal clash between both sides at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Thursday as the winner will advance to the final to meet India.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XIs and fantasy team for tonight’s PAK v SL match.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan

Sri Lanka predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Fantasy team - Asia Cup 2023 Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis Batters: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Dunith Wellalage, Dasun Shanaka Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Matheesha Pathirana Team Composition: SL 5:6 PAK Credits Left: 11

ASIA CUP SUPER FOUR POINTS TABLE