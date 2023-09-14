Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, in what would be a virtual semifinal clash between both sides at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Thursday as the winner will advance to the final to meet India.
Here is a look at the predicted playing XIs and fantasy team for tonight’s PAK v SL match.
Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan
Sri Lanka predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Fantasy team - Asia Cup 2023
ASIA CUP SUPER FOUR POINTS TABLE
SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Playing XI updates, fantasy team for PAK vs SL match today
- ENG vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Record Stokes ton leads England to huge win over New Zealand
- Actor Tom Holland swaps webslingers for golf clubs at BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am
- 2023 ODI World Cup venues: Ekana Stadium — capacity, pitch info and areas that need attention
- Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE