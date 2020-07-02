Cricket Cricket Peter Fulton to step down as New Zealand batting coach The former New Zealand batsman is taking up the head coach’s job at first-class side Canterbury. Reuters WELLINGTON 02 July, 2020 10:27 IST Peter Fulton played 23 Tests, 49 ODIs and 12 T20Is for New Zealand. - AP Reuters WELLINGTON 02 July, 2020 10:27 IST Peter Fulton is stepping down as the batting coach of the New Zealand team and taking the head coach’s job at first-class side Canterbury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Thursday.The former international batsman only succeeded Craig McMillan as the national team’s batting coach last year, but felt the chance to take over Canterbury was too good an opportunity to turn down. “The Canterbury role appealed to me in terms of my aspirations to be a head coach and further my development in the game,” Fulton said in a NZC statement.ALSO READ | 1992 WC hero Dipak Patel happy with sports returning to New Zealand“The chance to spend more time at home with my young family and coach my home province were also motivating factors in applying for the job.”Fulton travelled with the New Zealand team to Sri Lanka and Australia and worked on home tours against England and India.He begins his job with Canterbury on August 1. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos