MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pope: ‘Definitely a chance’ Stokes will bowl in fourth India Test

The 32-year-old all-rounder Stokes previously said he would play purely as a batter in the series against India because of his knee, but bowled in the nets on Wednesday.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 16:16 IST , Ranchi, India - 2 MINS READ

AFP
England captain Ben Stokes bowls during a nets session at JSCA International Stadium Complex.
England captain Ben Stokes bowls during a nets session at JSCA International Stadium Complex. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England captain Ben Stokes bowls during a nets session at JSCA International Stadium Complex. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

There is “definitely a chance” that England captain Ben Stokes will bowl in the fourth Test against India, his deputy Ollie Pope said on Wednesday, in a badly needed boost for the tourists.

England need a win in the Test starting Friday in Ranchi after successive losses put them 2-1 down in the five-match series.

The 32-year-old all-rounder Stokes previously said he would play purely as a batter in the series because of his knee, but bowled in the nets on Wednesday.

He has struggled with his left knee for some time, stopping him bowling in the last three Ashes Tests in 2023 and the ODI World Cup.

“There’s definitely a chance,” vice-captain Pope said of the probability that Stokes will bowl in the fourth Test.

READ | AUS vs NZ, 1st T20I: Australia registers its third-highest successful run chase, beats New Zealand in last-ball thriller

“He’s not confirmed it even in the changing room so we will see. He bowled at the batters today,” he added.

“See how he pulls up, and if that’s good, hopefully we will see him with the ball in hand in the game.”

Stokes underwent knee surgery in November and has been working his way back towards full fitness.

“If he’s got full confidence in his knee I guess you’ve got to trust the medical advice and trust his opinions as well,” added Pope.

Stokes is a right-arm fast bowler who completed 100 Tests in England’s 434-run loss to India in the previous match.

He is on 197 wickets, three short of becoming only the third man in five-day cricket with a double of 6,000 runs and 200 wickets.

England is expected to rest pace bowlers James Anderson and Mark Wood for the match on a Ranchi pitch expected to help the spinners.

Related Topics

Ollie Pope /

Ben Stokes /

India /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian-origin boy Ashwath becomes youngest to beat a Grandmaster
    PTI
  2. Turkish Women’s Cup: India officially beats an European team for the first time, wins 4-3 against Estonia
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Vamshhi Krrishna hits six sixes in an over during C K Nayudu Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atletico Madrid boss Simeone sweating on Griezmann fitness after ankle injury
    Reuters
  5. World team table tennis c’ships: India women lose to Chinese Taipei in pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WATCH: Vamshhi Krrishna hits six sixes in an over during C K Nayudu Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Jurel hopes to meet Dhoni again during IND vs ENG Ranchi Test
    PTI
  3. Pope: ‘Definitely a chance’ Stokes will bowl in fourth India Test
    AFP
  4. AUS vs NZ, 1st T20I: Australia registers its third-highest successful run chase, beats New Zealand in last-ball thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pakistan team fitness was lowest priority for Babar Azam, coach Mickey Arthur: Hafeez
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian-origin boy Ashwath becomes youngest to beat a Grandmaster
    PTI
  2. Turkish Women’s Cup: India officially beats an European team for the first time, wins 4-3 against Estonia
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Vamshhi Krrishna hits six sixes in an over during C K Nayudu Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atletico Madrid boss Simeone sweating on Griezmann fitness after ankle injury
    Reuters
  5. World team table tennis c’ships: India women lose to Chinese Taipei in pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment