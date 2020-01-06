Ranji Trophy: Bengal secures three points after pacers restrict Gujarat

Bengal secured three points overhauling the first innings total of Gujarat on the final day of the Elite Group A Ranji Trophy tie, at the Eden Gardens here on Monday. With inclement weather curtailing much of the action in the first three days, the final day saw sunlight and the Bengal pacers ended Gujarat’s first innings (starting at the overnight score of 169 for seven) at 194 in the first hour of play.

RANJI TROPHY DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTS

Bengal managed to overhaul overhauled the visitor’s first innings total shortly after tea, scoring 239 for five before the draw was agreed to. Young pacer Akash Deep, making his second first-class outing for Bengal, produced a fine performance picking up six Gujarat wickets and was rightly named the player of the match. The other youngster Ishan Porel picked up the rest of the four wickets to complete the dominance of the Bengal pacers.

For Bengal, captain and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran top-scored with 42 while Manoj Tiwary (37) and Shreevats Goswami (29) contributed later in the order to see Bengal past the Gujarat score. Debutant Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (53) completed his half century before the draw was agreed to.