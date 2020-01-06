Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy: Bengal secures three points after pacers restrict Gujarat Bengal made 239 in reply to Gujarat's 194 all-out in its first innings, helping itself to three points from the drawn match. Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 06 January, 2020 21:55 IST Bengal's Manoj Tiwary drives through the covers during the fourth day's play at Eden Gardens. - PTI Amitabha Das Sharma KOLKATA 06 January, 2020 21:55 IST Bengal secured three points overhauling the first innings total of Gujarat on the final day of the Elite Group A Ranji Trophy tie, at the Eden Gardens here on Monday. With inclement weather curtailing much of the action in the first three days, the final day saw sunlight and the Bengal pacers ended Gujarat’s first innings (starting at the overnight score of 169 for seven) at 194 in the first hour of play.RANJI TROPHY DAY 4 HIGHLIGHTSBengal managed to overhaul overhauled the visitor’s first innings total shortly after tea, scoring 239 for five before the draw was agreed to. Young pacer Akash Deep, making his second first-class outing for Bengal, produced a fine performance picking up six Gujarat wickets and was rightly named the player of the match. The other youngster Ishan Porel picked up the rest of the four wickets to complete the dominance of the Bengal pacers.For Bengal, captain and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran top-scored with 42 while Manoj Tiwary (37) and Shreevats Goswami (29) contributed later in the order to see Bengal past the Gujarat score. Debutant Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (53) completed his half century before the draw was agreed to.The scoresGujarat - 1st Innings: Kathan Patel c Tiwary b Porel 12, Priyank Panchal b Akash Deep 40, Samit Gohil b Akash Deep 20, Bhargav Merai lbw b Ishan Porel 19, Parthiv Patel c Goswami b Porel 9, Manpreet Juneja c Goswami b Akash Deep 1, Rujul Bhatt c Goswami b Porel 33, Piyush Chawla c Shahbaz b Akash Deep 4, Roosh Kalaria c Anustup Majumdar (sub) b Akash Deep 36, Chintan Gaja c Shahbaz b Akash Deep 8, Tejas Patel (not out) 0; Extras (w-2, b-2, lb-8): 12; Total (in 73.3 overs): 194Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-79, 3-80, 4-103, 5-108, 6-116, 7-120, 8-182, 9-188Bengal bowling: Ishan Porel 26-9-62-4, Mukesh Kumar 18-5-38-0, Akash Deep 18.3-2-60-6, Shahbaz Ahmed 3-1-4-0, Ayan Bhattacharya 8-2-20-0Bengal - 1st Innings: Abhishek Raman c Panchal b Kalaria 6, Abhimanyu Easwaran c&b Tejas Patel 42, Ayan Bhattacharya c Juneja b Gaja 15, Manoj Tiwary c Dhruv Raval (sub) b Kalaria 37, Koushik Ghosh (retired hurt) 7, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (not out) 53, Shreevats Goswami c Panchal b Kalaria 29, Shahbaz Ahmed (not out) 27; Extras (nb-3, w-1, b-5, lb-14): 23; Total (for 5 wickets in 65 overs): 239Gujarat bowling: Roosh Kalaria 19-3-66-3, Chintan Gaja 20-5-57-1, Tejas Patel 16-2-44-1, Piyush Chawla 3-0-14-0, Rujul Bhatt 4-0-24-0, Bhargav Merai 3-0-15-0 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.