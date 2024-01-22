MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024: It was a challenging wicket to bowl, says Mumbai’s Mohit Avasthi

After Avesh Khan’s hostile spell against Kerala in the 2017-18 season, there wasn’t an eye-catching spell from the pacers until Mumbai’s Mohit Avasthi made the ball talk on Saturday evening.

Published : Jan 22, 2024 19:40 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Mumbai bowler Mohit Avasthi finished with fine match figures of 7/57. (File Photo)
Mumbai bowler Mohit Avasthi finished with fine match figures of 7/57. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K | THE HINDU
infoIcon

Mumbai bowler Mohit Avasthi finished with fine match figures of 7/57. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K | THE HINDU

St.Xavier’s cricket ground has traditionally been a spinner’s heaven, but occasionally, the venue has witnessed fine spells from the faster bowlers.

After Avesh Khan’s hostile spell against Kerala in the 2017-18 season, there wasn’t an eye-catching spell from the pacers until Mumbai’s Mohit Avasthi made the ball talk on Saturday evening.

Mohit’s game-changing spell of five for nine from 17 deliveries triggered a spectacular collapse as Kerala crumbled from 221 for four to 244 all out.

Mohit finished with fine figures of 7/57 which was his second five-wicket haul this season. The pacer picked up six wickets against Bihar in the first match of the season.

Mohit’s wickets with the new and old ball have been one of the reasons for Mumbai’s dominant show this season.

“It was pretty challenging to bowl on this wicket. It was a flat deck, and there wasn’t any help so I was basically looking to bowl stump to stump and in good areas. I kept visualising and kept targeting the off stump to engage the batters and they made mistakes. It is my best figures in Ranji Trophy, but I rate my performance against Bihar as better.

“As it was the first match of the season I desperately wanted to do well and the team also wanted such a performance for me. But I think my four-wicket haul against a good side like Saurashtra last season was the best so far. I am working on improving my bowling and there is still a lot of work to be done,” he said.

Mohit has also made telling contributions with the bat this season, scoring a half-century against Andhra and made useful scores in the match against Kerala as well

“I have been concentrating on my batting for the last two years. I bat a lot in the nets and I have been getting results and I am happy about that,” he said.

